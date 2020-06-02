Award for ICMR-NIN scientist

American Society for Nutrition has ICMR- Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) scientist Subba Rao M. Gavaravarapu as winner of the ‘Mid-Career Award’ for the year 2020 in the Nutrition Education and Behaviour Sciences (NEBS) section. The award recognises and honours the scholarly achievements in Nutrition Education Research, Policy and Practice.
The Award is being presented at ‘Nutrition Live 2020’ online conference on Tuesday, where Dr Subba Rao has been invited to make a brief presentation and outline his research. A Scientist ‘E’, he leads a group on Nutrition and Health Communication at ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad. He has over 63 publications and 10 book chapters to his credit and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Public Health, UK. “It is an honour not only for him but for the institute and certainly a great encouragement”, said NIN director R Hemalatha, in a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism