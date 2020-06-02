Hyderabad

Award for ICMR-NIN scientist

Subba Rao M. Gavaravarapu

Subba Rao M. Gavaravarapu  

American Society for Nutrition has ICMR- Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) scientist Subba Rao M. Gavaravarapu as winner of the ‘Mid-Career Award’ for the year 2020 in the Nutrition Education and Behaviour Sciences (NEBS) section. The award recognises and honours the scholarly achievements in Nutrition Education Research, Policy and Practice.

The Award is being presented at ‘Nutrition Live 2020’ online conference on Tuesday, where Dr Subba Rao has been invited to make a brief presentation and outline his research. A Scientist ‘E’, he leads a group on Nutrition and Health Communication at ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad. He has over 63 publications and 10 book chapters to his credit and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Public Health, UK. “It is an honour not only for him but for the institute and certainly a great encouragement”, said NIN director R Hemalatha, in a press release.

