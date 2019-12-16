Atmospheric water generator kiosk at Sec’bad station

In a unique initiative over Indian Railways, South Central Railway has installed “Atmospheric Water Generator” kiosk on platform no.1 at Secunderabad Railway Station a few days ago.

This kiosk is installed as part of the green initiatives & water conservation measures and developed under “make in India” concept by ‘Maithri Aquatech’ and named as “MEGHDOOT”, said railway officials.

In this system, instead of taking source water for filtration and consumption, the water is directly harvested from the air through a series of steps.

Under this, air flows into the machine through a filtration system duly filtering out the contaminants present in the moisture laden air.

Then the filtered air passes through cooling chamber where in the air will be condensed. The condensed air is converted into water and drops into a storage tank provided for the purpose.

The dropped water from the tank passes through multiple level filtration which removes odour and any other impurities and then it passes through Ultra Violet (UV) system.

The filtered water is dosed with essential minerals which are beneficial before it can be dispensed for consumption.

The water produced under this system fulfils the WHO norms and also Indian standards for consumption. It is also approved by Ministry of Jal Shakti as a safe and healthy drinking water, they explained

The kiosk installed at Secunderabad station produces around 1, 000 litres per day and it is being proposed to charge ₹8 per litre along with bottle and ₹5 per litre if passenger brings their own container.

Coin Vending machine facility is also available wherein passengers can directly fill their water bottles by dropping ₹5 coin.