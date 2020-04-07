Hyderabad

ASHA workers call to end attacks

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) conducting a door-to-door survey in Khairatabad on Monday.

‘People get irritated when we visit their homes’

Telangana Voluntary and Community Health Workers Union members have requested State Health department officials to take measures to prevent attacks on Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) who are conducting door-to-door surveys

As part of the surveillance for COVID-19 cases, ASHA members go door-to-door to find if anybody is symptomatic, if anyone has international or domestic travel history, and execute other tasks related to containment of the spread of the virus.

Union’s State president P Jayalakshmi and other members said that stray incidents of attacks on ASHA members were reported in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Gadwal and other districts.

“People get irritated and yell at us when we go to their homes as part of survey or other work. They argue that our repeated visits makes neighbours think that they have the infectious disease and ask us not to visit,” said K Sunitha, State secretary of the union.

They have requested government to take measures to prevent such incidents. Besides, they have requested additional income for working during the ongoing health emergency.

