Asad flays Bhagwat for ‘emotional integration’ remarks

‘Constitution does not contain anything remotely connected to emotional integration’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for his reported comments linking ‘emotional integration’ and the Constitution of India.

Taking to Twitter, Mr. Owaisi said that the Constitution does not contain anything remotely connected to ‘emotional integration’. He alleged that “integration for RSS is different from that of the Constitution”.

He further alleged that for the RSS, “emotional integration means making Assam’s Bengali Hindu citizens and not Muslims, making citizenship laws on religion, and calling minorities termites”.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian took a dig at the BJP on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and tweeted that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had maintained that minority communities had not left their country. She added that there is no reverse migration from India, he tweeted.

“Ms. Hasina’s government has said that minority communities did not leave her country because of persecution and maintained that there is no reverse migration from India either. But, within India, people are facing many problems, Paadosi bhi Tanqeed (neighbour is also criticising),” he tweeted.

Later in the day, he addressed a public meeting at Armoor, where he described the CAA as a ‘black law’ and said that to fully comprehend its ramifications, it was important to understand it with the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.

