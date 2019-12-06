Arrest and prosecute personnel involved in the encounter, demands HRF

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that the police personnel who participated in the ‘encounter killing’ of the four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian Disha be immediately arrested and prosecuted for “the crime of homicide”.

The HRF wanted the investigation into the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation claiming that the Telangana Police could not be trusted to behave fairly in the matter. “The judiciary on its part should take cognizance of these killings and respond appropriately,” HRF coordination committee member (AP&TS) S. Jeevan Kumar and Telangana State president G. Madhava Rao said.

‘Deliberate and cold-blooded murder’

They recalled the gruesome rape and murder of Disha on November 27 that had led to the rise of strong passions with people clamouring for the accused to be handed over for public lynching.

The police have taken advantage of this sentiment to commit a “deliberate and cold-blooded murder” of the four men in their custody. “As usual, they have trotted out the ludicrous version of self-defence,” they said.