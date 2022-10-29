Arrangements reviewed for Prime Minister’s ensuing visit to Ramagundam

Narendra Modi to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant to the nation on November 12

Narendra Modi to dedicate Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant to the nation on November 12

Arrangements have begun for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on November 12 to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant to the nation.

The RFCL, a joint venture company of National Fertilisers Limited (NFL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited (FCIL), started commercial operations in March last year, sources said.

The plant is engaged in production of ammonia and neem coated prilled urea catering to the fertilizer requirements of farmers.

Secretary, Department of Fertilisers, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Arun Singhal, on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the Prime Minister’s ensuing visit with Peddapalli Collector S Sangeeta Satyanarayana and Ramagundam Police Commissioner S Chandrasekhar Reddy in Ramagundam.

He along with the district officials visited the RFCL plant and helipad at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium in the NTPC township in the industrial hub of Ramagundam.

Peddapalli Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Kumar Deepak, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rupesh Kumar, NTPC, Ramagundam, Chief General Manager (CGM), Sunil Kumar and RFCL, Ramagundam, CGM, S K Jha, among others were present.