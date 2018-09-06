Army officer visits INCOIS

Major General N. Srinivas Rao, General Officer Commanding, TS and A.P. Sub Area, interacting with the authorities of INCOIS on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Major General N. Srinivas Rao visited the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on the sidelines of State-level Tsunami Mock Drill: IOWave-18 held for nine coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and other States on the second day.

The officer was briefed about the activities being carried out by INCOIS as part of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines and specifically with regards to the latest exercise by its Director S.S.C. Shenoi.

He also visited the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) based at INCOIS and appreciated the services being extended to various government agencies through its research activities. He suggested closer interaction with disaster management authorities to make them tsunami-ready.