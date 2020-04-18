Armed forces veterans volunteer to fight pandemic

All of them have participated in wars to protect the frontiers of the country since the ’60s but are now geared up to fight the enemy called COVID-19.

Responding to a call from the State government seeking volunteers from among retired army personnel, a large number of veterans have enlisted their services to fight the pandemic. “I am more than willing to help the civil administration in any way. I am a physically disabled person, with left hemiparesis leading to 50% loco motor disability on left side. I am, however, mobile as I drive my own car and walk independently, using a stick where the ground may be uneven and without even a stick on level ground,” said Group Captain Vivek Kapur. Age too has not deterred Wing Commander Bhushan. “So what I am 78, I am still fit, kicking alive and ready to serve the nation,” he added.

Chairman of All-India Ex-servicemen Coordination Committee Naik L. Jagan Reddy (retired) has not shied away from his responsibility. “Jab tak hai jaan, tab tak hai watan ke saath (Till our last breath, we will serve the nation)’,” he said.

As on Saturday, 725 veterans had applied online, said Colonel P. Ramesh Kumar, director, Sainik Welfare, Telangana, adding, “The soldiers have always been at the forefront to serve the nation whether in peace or war.”

“A large number of ex-servicemen have been voluntarily participating in various charitable activities in the State such as providing rations to the needy during the lockdown. Many of them have expressed willingness to support the government in fighting COVID-19. Accordingly, the list of ex-servicemen have been forwarded by Zilla Sainik Welfare Officers to respective District Collectors,” he told The Hindu.

The director said the State government has solicited volunteers from retired armed forces personnel for patient care services, logistics, security and any other tasks related to management of COVID-19. The volunteers are required to fill up online application forms to register as volunteers. In view of the above, all ex-servicemen are requested to register themselves on https://transport.telangana.gov.in.

The ex-servicemen are required to give preference of work for three districts, in the e-application. The deployed volunteer will be paid honorarium as decided by the government.

The last date for application is April 22.