Apprentice jockey falls off horse, dies

A 24-year-old apprentice jockey died after falling off his horse during a race at Hyderabad Race Club, Malakpet, on Sunday.

Sources in the club said that the victim, Jitender Singh, who hails from Rajasthan, fell on the ground after his horse tripped and another mount behind them fell on him, and suffered injuries.

“Our in-house doctors attended to him and Singh was soon rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” they said, adding that the victim suffered a cardiac arrest.

Singh joined the horse riding school at 16 and since then stayed in the club quarters. At the age of 25, he was scheduled to be promoted as a full-fledged jockey.