Applications to EFLU see 265% rise in 3 years

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has seen a tremendous growth in terms of applications over the past few years. This year, 15,168 applications have been received.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor E. Suresh Kumar said that in 2016-17, the number of applications for admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate, teacher education courses and doctoral programmes stood at a mere 5,739 and this is a leap of about 265%. The number of test cities has also gone up from eight in 2016-2017 to 23 in 2020, while the number of test centres has gone up from 15 in 2016-2017 to 30 this year.

Interestingly, female applicants have outnumbered males. Of the 15,168 applications received, 9,532 are from female aspirants. Two transgenders are also testing their luck.

Mr. Kumar said EFLU is perhaps one of the first Central universities to adopt online entrance tests and this year, online tests were conducted from February 29 to March 1 for admission into 34 courses post-graduation, doctoral programmes and teacher training courses.

Online entrance exams for admission to undergraduate courses will start from April 12 and the total number of applicants stands at 3,345.

Of the 34 courses and programmes for which online tests were conducted, 14 are in post-graduation out of which eight are in English stream; five in Arabic, French, German, Russian, and Spanish; and onein Hindi. Ten Ph.D. programmes in English stream, five Ph.D programmes in foreign languages (Arabic, French, German, Russian, Spanish), and a Ph.D in Hindi were also covered in the entrance test.