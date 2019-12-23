Hyderabad

Apollo Hospitals launches brain and spine suite

A doctor giving a tour of the state-of-the-art Brain and Spine Suite to Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, who launched the facility at the Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, on Sunday.

Highlights are fewer surgical complications, minimal blood loss

Apollo Hospitals on Sunday announced the launch of a state-of-the-art ‘Brain and Spine Suite’, equipped with intra operative MRI, at Jubilee Hills here.

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated the facility in the presence of Apollo Group joint managing director Sangita Reddy and senior doctors here on Sunday. The dedicated brain and spine suite is one-of-its-kind facility equipped with advanced neuro navigation frame and frameless stereotactic system, cranial and spinal complete endoscopic system, intra-operative neuro physiological monitor, robotic spine (mazor) system and other facilities.

Greater precision

A press release said it would bring about greater precision eliminating human errors to large extent in treating brain and spine, the critical, complex and delicate organs of the body. The sophisticated technology would enable accomplishing significantly better results with smaller incisions, minimal blood loss and fewer surgical complications besides speedy recovery and reduced hospitalisation.

The inter-operative MRI forming part of the facility would enable real-time images of the brain during the surgery. It is equipped to transmit accurate pictures of the brain that would guide the neurosurgeon to remove brain tumours and other abnormalities with greater efficiency. The real-time images would enable the operating surgeon to locate any abnormalities of brain shifting during surgery which would be otherwise difficult to assess and often causes complications post surgery.

