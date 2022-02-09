Anticipatory bail granted to BJP MLA

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted a conditional anticipatory bail to Dubbak MLA and BJP leader M. Raghunandan Rao in a criminal case registered last year by Mathampally police of Suryapet district. If police arrest Mr. Rao, the latter should be released on furnishing a bond for ₹ 25,000 with two sureties each of similar sum, the judge said in the order. He should appear before the police officer probing the case as and when required, the judge said, disposing of the criminal petition. During the presentation of arguments, the judge sought to know why the MLA moved the court now when the First Information Report was issued last year.

Mr. Rao’s counsel Shashi Kiran told the court that the petitioner did not apprehend his arrest earlier. Stating that the lower court had rejected his bail plea, counsel said the MLA apprehended his arrest in the backdrop of changing political situation in the State.

The lawyer presented a copy of the anticipatory bail granted to Karimnagar MP and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in the same crime registered by the police.

In a separate matter, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of Telangana HC allowed a criminal petition, granting bail to Pavitra Pradip Walvekar who was lodged in prison after being arrested by Enforcement Directorate authorities. Mr. Walvekar should furnish a bond of ₹20,000 along with two sureties each of equal sum before Nampally Metropolitan Sessions Judge, the order said.

The petitioner should appear before the ED every Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. He should not leave the country and surrender his passport, the judge said.