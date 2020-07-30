Anti-trafficking unit of police inaugurated at Rachakonda

The number of human trafficking cases in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has dropped in the past four years. While the number in 2016 stood at 64, it has fallen substantially in 2020 to 19.
The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate released these figures to showcase the measures they have taken to combat human trafficking. The data shows that the number of alleged female traffickers are more than male traffickers and that there are a total of 258 male traffickers and 299 female traffickers. Since 2016, as many as 144 brothel houses were raided and 547 victims were rescued. Of this, 101 are minors.
Corresponding to the World Day Against Trafficking Persons, ADG (Law and Order) Dr Jitender inaugurated the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and described human trafficking as a crime against humanity. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that sustained efforts have been made to bust human trafficking rackets, especially the Yadadari trafficking racket. The She Teams and Yadagirigutta Police had conducted raids on houses of organisers of trafficking rackets in Yadadari and rescued 34 minor girls and 12 women.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath