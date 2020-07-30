Anti-trafficking unit of police inaugurated at Rachakonda

The number of human trafficking cases in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has dropped in the past four years. While the number in 2016 stood at 64, it has fallen substantially in 2020 to 19.

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate released these figures to showcase the measures they have taken to combat human trafficking. The data shows that the number of alleged female traffickers are more than male traffickers and that there are a total of 258 male traffickers and 299 female traffickers. Since 2016, as many as 144 brothel houses were raided and 547 victims were rescued. Of this, 101 are minors.

Corresponding to the World Day Against Trafficking Persons, ADG (Law and Order) Dr Jitender inaugurated the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and described human trafficking as a crime against humanity. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that sustained efforts have been made to bust human trafficking rackets, especially the Yadadari trafficking racket. The She Teams and Yadagirigutta Police had conducted raids on houses of organisers of trafficking rackets in Yadadari and rescued 34 minor girls and 12 women.