Anthill Ventures, Daggubati to hand hold consumer start-ups

Anthill Ventures, which invests in start-ups and helps them scale up, has in partnership with actor Rana Daggubati launched a market access programme focused on accelerating the business growth of consumer brand start-ups in the country.

The programme, Urban-i, will bring together capital, consumer brands and celebrities. A six-month intensive programme, it is designed to speed-scale consumer brand start-ups by providing them right support and mentorship.

A cohort of five to nine start-ups working in areas of personal care, fashion and accessories, food and beverages, health and nutrition, consumer tech, and e-commerce, will be short-listed.

Through regular interventions, Urban-i will enable the start-ups to create business opportunities, engage with celebrities, raise investments, increase their customer base and generate more revenues. Applications for the programme will close on December 23.

Anthill will invest up to $1,00,000 in the short-listed start-ups at the beginning of the programme and up to $1 million upon completion of the programme.

CEO of Anthill Ventures Prasad Vanga said that the selected “start-ups will receive immersive access to Anthill’s global market access channels and benefit from synergies of a well thought through media, marketing and sales strategy to capture market share in the Urban Indian market.”

Mr. Daggubati said, “There is an explosion of consumer brand start-ups that are redefining consumer preferences and lifestyle. India has many promising young start-ups in this space that have the potential to scale up rapidly, if they are provided with the right support.”