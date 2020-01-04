Another pair of Sankranti special trains

South Central Railway has announced special trains for Sankranti — Hyderabad-Kollam (07625) will depart from Hyderabad at 3.55 p.m. on January 4 and arrive in Kollam at 11.55 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, it will depart from Kollam at 3 a.m. on January 6 and arrive in Hyderabad at 10.45 a.m. the next day.

Meanwhile, other special trains running up to March were also announced.

Secunderabad-Raxaul special will depart at 9.40 a.m. on January 7, 14, 21; February 4, 11, 18 and 25; March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and arrive at 6.15 p.m on Thursdays. In the return direction, the train (07092) will start at 12.45 p.m. on January 10, 17, 24 and 31; February 7, 14, 21 and 28; March 6, 13, 20 and 27 and April 3 (Fridays) and arrive at 6.55 a.m. on Sundays.

Secunderabad-Guwahati special (02513) will depart at 5.40 a.m. on January 9, 16, 23 and 30; February 6, 13, 20 and 27; March 5, 12, 19 and 26 and arrive at 8.45 a.m. on Saturdays. In the return direction, train no. 02514 will depart at 11.55 p.m. on January 4, 11, 18 and 25; February 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29; March 7, 14, 21 and 28 and arrive at 4 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Vijayawada-Secunderabad special (07711) will depart at 11 p.m. on January 9 and reach Secunderabad at 6.45 a.m. the next day; Secunderabad-Gudur Suvidha special (82740) will leave at 8.15 a.m. on January 10 and arrive at 6.50 a.m. next day.

Secunderabad-Machilipatnam Suvidha special (82743) will depart at 9.40 p.m. on January 11 and arrive in Machilipatnam at 6.05 a.m. the next day.

Trains extended

Railway Board has approved extension of train nos. 67250/67249 Secunderabad-Tandur-Secunderabad MEMU Passenger up to Chittapur from January 6 with the following timings — departure at 6.p.m. from Secunderabad and arrive in Chittapur at 10.40 p.m., halting at Tandur, Mantatti, Nawandgi, Kurgunta, Seram and Malkhaid Road in between.

Timings of Chittapur-Secunderabad MEMU Passenger with effect from January 7 will be departure from Chittapur at 4.30 a.m. and arrival at Secunderabad at 8.50 a.m., halting in between at those very stations.