An ode to the women staff in postal services

Rural staff take risks and even go beyond call of duty during the pandemic to serve customers

The joy of young couple K. Mallesh and K. Nandini after being blessed with a baby last month at the District Government Hospital in Nagarkurnool was tinged with anxiety as their efforts to avail benefits under the KCR Kit scheme came to a naught. Nandini did not have a bank account, mandatory to onboard oneself as a beneficiary in the official KCR Kit portal.

But then the staff at Nagarkurnool India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) came to their rescue. IPBP personnel and the local Dak Sevak visited the hospital where Nandini was recuperating after delivery. From the bedside, she not only got an account opened but also the QR card mandatory for accessing benefits.

Selfless services

Selfless services rendered by women employees of India Posts have endeared them to customers. On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, The Hindu spoke to a number of women employees and beneficiaries about the services.

Timely help rendered by Burghampahad sub post office under Khammam postal division to 24-year-old Shaik Sana of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district is etched in her memory. Sana’s father paid a premium of ₹330 annually to register for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana giving him a cover of ₹2 lakh in the event of death. His untimely death caught Sana unawares. Her mother, being the nominee, got all help from the local postal staff who processed the file. The family received ₹2 lakh insurance in the quickest possible time.

Kunsoth Karuna (35) of Itikyala tanda of Pembi mandal in Nirmal district would have missed her monthly ration through public distribution system (PDS) had local postal authorities not helped her link her mobile number to her Aadhaar Card. Karuna learnt that Nirmal postal staff was organising an Aadhaar camp. Her details were updated and she is now ready to access PDS benefits by merely showing the OTP number every time she visits the local ration dealer.

Anusha Yadav, postal assistant, Hanamkonda Head Post Office, said she helped 1,161 persons open accounts with the post office. Her concern and warm approach made that possible, senior officials maintain.

Similarly, K. Ankitha Reddy of Karimnagar HO Post Office was actively involved in conducting 15 Aadhaar camps in rural areas where enrolment and updations besides 1,262 other transactions were successfully completed. G.Vinatha, postal assistant in Regional Office, Hyderabad, is credited with processing 190 cases of compassionate appointments in respect of Gramin Dak Sevaks in record time.

Special mentions

Pasupuleti Rajeshwari, postal assistant, Khammam Division, who is also a corona warrior, stands out in similar efforts for her skills. she has so far ensured foolproof processing of 3,850 applications at Post Office Passport Seva Kendra, Khammam.

K. Srilatha, Gramin Dak Sevak Branch Postmaster, Sirpur Branch Post office under Nizamabad Division, as her efforts ensured that 116 pensioners in her village were able to get Digital Life Certificates while Y. Surekha, assistant superintendent-Posts, Armoor Sub Division under Nizamabad Division, got 15,121 Sukanya Samruddhi accounts opened.

In all, 2,167 women are working in different cadres in Hyderabad Region representing managerial and administrative cadres.

All praise

P.V.S. Reddy, Post Master General, Hyderabad region, says he appreciates the “multi-faceted roles” women play as they render outdoor duties like postwomen, branch postmasters and counter clerks. “Their ability to communicate pleasantly with customers, giving relevant information in local language and manner of persuading to become one among the many beneficiaries is laudable. In a way, they win customers with good conduct,” he said, terming their patience in handling stressful situations across counters as “amazing”.