Amit Shah to campaign for Huzurabad bypoll

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to participate in the election campaign for the Huzurabad bypoll in which former health minister Eatala Rajender will be contesting under the saffron flag.

This was indicated by Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G. Kishan Reddy after he met Mr. Shah accompanied by TS State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Vivek Venkatswamy and the newly joined Mr. Rajender and E. Ravinder Reddy in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This is the first meeting for the former health minister after he joined the party. Mr. Shah was briefed about the prevailing political situation in TS, the proposed ‘mahapadayatra’ of Mr. Sanjay Kumar next month, the campaign plan for the Huzurabad byelection and so on.

Later, in the evening the leaders, were also scheduled to call on the newly appointed Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. They also participated in the Bonalu festivities at the TS Bhavan.

Meanwhile, all these leaders were invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Bandaru Dattatreya as Haryana Governor on Thursday.

In a separate statement, senior leader P. Sudhakar Reddy urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to call for an all-party meeting to discuss the Krishna water row with the Andhra Pradesh government and take suggestions. The irrigation projects of AP could make north Telangana a desert and deny drinking water to the twin cities, he claimed and questioned the government silence on the inundation danger to Bhadrachalam due to the Polavaram project.