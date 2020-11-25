Amit Shah, Nadda and Yogi to join BJP’s poll campaign

Party to rope in three leaders one by one from tomorrow

The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will unleash Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president J. P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah — in that order — from Friday till Sunday to bolster the party’s ongoing GHMC poll campaign.

Mr Adityanath is scheduled to address a road show and public meeting in Hyderabad and Chevella on November 27 while Mr. Nadda is set to participate in a meeting of intellectuals and a road show in Malkajgiri on November 28. The Home Minister is to participate in a road show in Secunderabad on November 29, the last day of campaign. Polling is scheduled for December 1.

National OBC president K. Laxman, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and TS party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar told a press conference that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be releasing the party’s manifesto on Thursday (November 26).

“It only shows how serious our party is about this election. The manifesto will only promise what we can do. The national leaders have been requested to come to further highlight the failures of the TRS government even as it makes efforts to hoodwink the people and put obstacles in our parth because of the rising support,” said Mr. Laxman.

The local leadership has been taking up the campaign in the right earnest with senior leaders and activists working in coordination to make up for the less time available for campaign, he said. “TRS government has advanced the poll only to ensure we do not strengthen further after our Dubbak victory. With State Election Commission playing the role of a mute spectator, it has gone for ballot boxes in pandemic time though Bihar polls were conducted successfully with Electronic Voting Machines. Voter lists have not been supplied in many areas,” Mr Laxman claimed.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said if the party wins Mayor post, modernisation of stormwater drains will be taken up on war footing and completed before next monsoon to prevent flooding in twin cities. Housing for the poor will receive priority along with revamp of sewage network and laying of footpath. TRS has anyway repeated its promises and should be prepared to give a boat to each household, he mocked.