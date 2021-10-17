Allu Arjun signed as brand ambassador of Sri Chaitanya

Cricketer Rohit Sharma to lead multi-channel marketing campaign of group’s Infinity Learn

Film star Allu Arjun will be the face of Sri Chaitanya’s print and electronic media campaigns and brand-related undertakings. Sri Chaitanya, a well-known educational institution, in pursuance of its efforts to enhance its brand image has picked up Allu Arjun to be its brand ambassador due to his commitment to excellence.

Academic director of the group Sushma said, “We believe Allu Arjun is the right choice as the brand ambassador since he holds the commitment to excellence and his focus on achieving success echoes with our brand core ethos. Allu Arjun is a big hit among the young crowds and we are confident he will resonate positively with our brand.”

Founder-chairman of Sri Chaitanya B.S. Rao said Allu Arjun has a massive star following and can be an excellent influencer. The actor, for his part, praised Sri Chaitanya for carrying a rich legacy of leadership in educational sphere and transforming students into doctors, engineers and other professionals.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma will lead the multi-channel marketing campaign and brand activities of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya. He was selected to boost the robust market expansion plan of the entity.