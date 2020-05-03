All set for fourth entry/exit for Raidurg metro station

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) authorities have stated that the long pending issue of shifting of high voltage electrical cables on the Lemon Tree Hotel side of Raidurg metro station has been resolved paving the way for construction of the fourth entry/exit on Sunday.

This was following a joint inspection of HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy along with senior officers of TSTransco, TSSPDCL and other organisations concerned.

Due to presence of 38 11 Kv & 33 Kv electrical cables haphazardly laid in shallow depths, sewer lines, storm water pipes etc., below the narrow footpath strip on the hotel side, the fourth entry/exit of Raidurg metro station, the terminal station for Blue Line or Corridor Three between Nagole and Raidurg, could not be constructed and even the footpath could not be laid earlier. Mr. Reddy after discussions with the power sector officials advised the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) engineers to change the foundation design of the escalator, elevator and also staircase of the proposed metro entry/exit near the hotel.

The TSTransco was urged to share some of the space it had recently dug to lay it’s 132 Kv cables for accommodating the Discom electrical cables.

Metro rail engineers of both HMR and L&TMRH have been asked to quickly construct a special trough to safely enclose the remaining cables of TSSPDCL.

He also directed them to complete the cable shifting work with proper coordination among all the organisations by May 10, so as to take up the footpath & entry/exit work thereafter.

TSSPDCL directors J. Srinivas Reddy and T. Srinivas HMR chief electrical engneer DVS Raju, chief project manager Anand Mohan, TSTRANSCO CE Lata Vinod, L&T Metro project director M.P Naidu and other senior officers participated.