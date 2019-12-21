All clear for flyover construction on Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills

Hurdles have been cleared for construction of a flyover on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, where land acquisition has been the sticking point for almost two years.

With acquisition of critical properties almost complete, and cheque disbursement in progress, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all set to get construction-related works started in two to four weeks.

Already, demolition works are in progress in about 10 properties on the stretch, which has a total of 21 properties under the acquisition list.

As per official information, a total of 18 properties have been acquired, and the remaining are expected to be taken over within a week.

Only four property owners have agreed to accept transferable development rights in lieu of monetary compensation, while about ₹15 crore is being paid in monetary terms.

Owners of the houses on Road No. 45 have been protesting against the proposed acquisition since February 2018 when they first received notices from the GHMC.

The 80 feet road was initially proposed to be widened to 120 feet, requiring 40 feet additional space, to accommodate the flyover, and provide service roads and footpaths of sufficient width underneath.

The residents have been adamant against the acquisition, and the corporation, under pressure to finish the flyover before the launch of cable-stayed bridge on Durgam Cheruvu, had to reduce the acquisition to 100 feet eventually.

However, officials, on condition of anonymity, said the acquisition would go on till all properties were covered, and the idea was to get 100 feet clear to begin with so that the flyover work could progress. The remaining properties too would have to go in future, to facilitate service roads and footpaths, they affirmed.

A total of 107 properties will have to be acquired if the GHMC’s proposal for 120 feet road with 10-foot footpath on either side is to be realised.

Completion of the 1.7-km elevated corridor and widening of the road beneath is expected to ease traffic congestion on Road No. 36 and Madhapur road, and provide conduit for free flow of traffic towards Khajaguda, Gachibowli and Financial District from Jubilee Hills, once the cable-stayed bridge is in place on Durgam Cheruvu.