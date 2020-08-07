‘Air Suvidha’ to give exemption from institutional quarantine

Air passengers can fill self-declaration forms online through the portal

International air passengers coming to Hyderabad can apply for exemption from the mandatory institutional quarantine process by filling self-declaration forms online through the ‘Air Suvidha’ portal, developed by Delhi Airport in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Health and Family Welfare and External Affairs.

With this, physical declaration on arrivals can be dispensed for any international passenger bound to any airport in India, including Hyderabad Airport, for five special categories.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Group-led consortium, on Friday, announced the launch of this facility from August 8, an official spokesman said in a release.

Passengers seeking exemption under the five specific categories will need to fill the e-form available on the website www.newdelhiairport.in. Pregnant women, death in the family, serious illness (description to be provided), parents accompanied by children below 10 years and COVID negative in recent RT-PCR test (within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey as per government guidelines) can use this facility.

They will have to submit it along with supporting documents, including copy of their passports, at least 72 hours before boarding their flights. However, there is no such time-capping for passengers filling for the self-declaration form.

The new portal will help passengers avoid the hassle of providing the same set of information and documents to different authorities multiple times as the online portal has the smart option to auto-fill the second application using the previous application’s request number.

Applications will get auto-routed to the respective State governments depending upon the first port of arrival. Similarly, all self declaration applications will be routed to Airport Health Organisation (APHO), under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. A copy of approval or rejection of exemption requests on specific grounds will be emailed to passengers.

Those who would be given exemption from mandatory institutional quarantine can show the same at the transfer area after landing at their respective airports, and walk out hassle-free. This process would not only help flyers, who can seek exemptions, but also the authorities in completing the requisite formalities faster, and reduce congestions at the arrival hall of the airports, said Delhi Airport CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

Airlines may also notify passengers at the time of reservation that the receiving State governments may authorise exemptions from institutional quarantine for five specific categories on a case-to-case basis.

The government mandates that all air passengers arriving by international flights must undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days of home quarantine. It is mandatory for international arriving passengers to undergo health screening by APHO. This includes thermal temperature screening by discreetly mounted, highly accurate, mass screening cameras.

“Delhi Airport’s contribution in helping digitise and streamline this process of health self-declaration and exempting passengers would be used by all airports in the country to help states/ health authorities to fast track the process of clearances for international arrivals. This will further facilitate to scale up the number of flights handled at Indian airports,” said joint secretary Usha Padhee, Ministry of Civil Aviation.