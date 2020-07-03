AIIMS Bibinagar emerges a favourite in the region

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar that started its outpatient services a month ago during the COVID-19 was able to reach out to patients and has also endeared itself through tele-consultation.

The AIIMS that started its OPD on June 2, coinciding with the formation of Telangana state, has treated about 500 patients in the one month both through personal attention and tele-consultation . The space was originally held by the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), which stopped its operations in March this year after the Central government allotted the AIIMS to Telangana as part of the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

After scouting for several locations, the Telangana government decided to convert the NIMS Bibinagar centre into AIIMS. However, the NIMS staff continued to function till March this year before handing it over to the AIIMS management. The first batch of MBBS students was admitted here in the last academic year itself and classes were being held by the AIIMS staff.

AIIMS Bibinagar Executive Director Vikas Bhatia said the OPD saw good response despite coronavirus fears. As of now, departments of General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology and Community Medicine & Family Medicine are functioning.

Dr. Govind Rao, Deputy Medical Superintendent, said the one-month report of the patient care services was released recently and the response was satisfactory even in the unprecedented times of pandemic. Majority of the patients who visited it were to the Orthopaedics department followed by General medicine.

The Orthopaedics department here had gained popularity since its NIMS days as the institute was headed by Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, orthopaedic of NIMS. It continues to attract more ortho patients than others.

Dr. Govind Rao said tele-consultation had really helped people seek medical advice on phone during this pandemic and its popularity was likely to increase. Patients should book the call a day in advance for tele-consultation and they could call up on 08685-295050 from 9 am to 4 pm.