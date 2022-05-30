Agriculture minister bats for promotion of oil palm cultivation

Plans are afoot to take up oil palm cultivation in 2.5 lakh acres in the State as part of renewed focus on crop diversification with a thrust on oilseeds, pulses, among other crops that have demand in market, said Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

Speaking at a workshop on Preparedness for Vanakalam-2022 in Karimnagar on Monday, the minister said the expanded irrigation provided an impetus to agriculture and other allied sectors, the predominant source of livelihood for an overwhelming majority of people in the State.

The mega Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project ushered in rapid expansion of irrigation facilities thereby contributing to growth in agricultural production in the State, he said.

“Some undesirable elements are bent upon carrying out a false propaganda against the TRS government unable to digest the landmark pro-farmer schemes being implemented in the State,” he charged, calling upon the field staff of the agriculture department and the members of the Rythu Bandhu Samitis to encourage farmers to harness modern technologies and follow scientific practices for sustainable agriculture growth and income.

Telangana State Planning Board (TSPB) vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar and others spoke.

Several MLAs and elected representatives of the local bodies, officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments, among others from both Karimnagar and Rajanna Sircilla districts were present.