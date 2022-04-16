Aggrieved woman dragged by hair, beaten up in public

An aggrieved woman was dragged by her hair and thrashed by a group of women in full public view at a private function hall here on Friday when she tried to stop the marriage of a youth whom she accused of deceiving her on the pretext of marriage and later on attempting to marry another woman.

The young woman aged around 25 years from Garla in Mahabubabad district walked into the function hall near the bypass road here on Friday afternoon where a marriage ceremony was in progress.

On noticing her heading towards the wedding stage, some women, believed to be the relatives of the bridegroom, intercepted her and dragged her by her hair to the entrance of the function hall where they slapped her with footwear branding her as a “mentally deranged woman.”

A video of the incident went viral on social media creating a flutter in the town.

In the video, the aggrieved woman alleged that she was beaten up mercilessly by the influential relatives of the youth to cover up his “deception.” She deplored that she was assaulted in full public view in the presence of a police constable to “stifle” her voice.