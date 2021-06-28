AG updates HC on ‘custodial death’ case

Advocate General B.S. Prasad on Monday informed Telangana High Court that State government had paid compensation of ₹15 lakh to the son of dalit woman Mariamma ‘who died in police custody’ in Rachakonda police commissionerate jurisdiction.

He conveyed to a bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy that the government also assured her son of providing with a government job. Further, the government would pay a sum of ₹10 lakh to Mariamma’s daughter.

The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by People’s Union for Civil Liberties, represented by its secretary Jaya Vindhyala, seeking a judicial probe into the ‘custodial death’ of Mariamma.

Earlier, a bench of Justices M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar had ordered for a judicial inquiry into her death after hearing the PIL plea.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday before the bench headed by the Chief Justice, the Advocate General informed the court the measures initiated in the case.

The bench told the Advocate General to file an affidavit about the details he had presented to it.

The plea was adjourned to August 2 for next hearing. The court is yet to receive the report of First Class Judicial Magistrate of Aler who is probing the ‘custodial death’.