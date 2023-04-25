After bumpy start, TSRTC’s T-6 and F-24 tickets drive ridership, revenue surge

April 25, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s Travel as You Like (TAYL) T-6, and F-24 tickets, which were launched to improve ridership and rake in revenue in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, got off to a sluggish start, but over the past weeks have clocked promising numbers.

While the TAYL tickets allowed passengers unrestricted trips on they day of the purchase of ticket, the T-6 tickets are a six-hour pass that allow passengers — senior citizens and women — to travel within the city for six hours, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The F-24 tickets are available on holidays for four ticket holders, primarily families or friends, to travel for 24 hours as much as they like, for ₹ 300.

Around 1,800 T-6 tickets were being sold on a daily average. However, the number has doubled, according to officials. “We are seeing a marked improvement, and are doing well. The average sale per day for the month of April was 3,723,” executive director (Operations) P.V. Munishekar said, adding that the sale on April 21 was 4,395 and a day before Eid (April 22), it was 3,721.

The sale of F-24 tickets has been increasing, too, with 686 sold on Eid holiday.

While the TSRTC initially sold only 9,000 TAYL tickets per day, the number rose to between 18,000 and 20,000 per day, official figures indicate. The TAYL sales are now clocking an average of 24,000 tickets per day. “This is a daily revenue of ₹24 lakh,” the officer said.

With regards to bus passes, data shows a slight decline in other types of bus passes, including for those for the differently-abled. However, taking stock of the situation, TSRTC managing director V.C.Sajjanar said that a drive was conducted to rectify the situation. According to official figures, as many as 2.04 lakh PHC passes were sold in 2022-23.

On the flip side, the number of concession passes, which include student passes, saw high sales. “We began coordinating with departments and embarked on drives to improve the situation,” Mr.Sajjanar said, and underscored that efforts were made to increase sales of tickets and bus passes.