Advance Auto Parts opens GCC, to ramp up hiring 

North Carolina-headquartered automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts on Monday formally opened its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

A 65,000 sq ft, 500 seater facility, the GCC marks the company’s entry into India and will help accelerate innovations related to supply chain optimisation, competitive pricing, store operations and customer interface for its North American markets.

In a media interaction, after Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao inaugurated the facility, Managing Director of Advance GCC India Mahender Dubba said there are over 450 employees and about 200 partner resources in the centre. By December, the total is expected to be 800-1,000.

“We have outgrown [seating] capacity of the GCC,” he said, pointing out that the company has adopted a hybrid work model in the U.S. and evaluating the same here. Since the GCC opened in 2019 and the hiring continued during the pandemic, many of the employees are now working virtually.

Describing the company as an aftermarket automotive parts supply chain distribution expert, Advance Auto Parts president and CEO Tom Greco said the GCC is poised to be a value added hub for data analytics, software development and DevOps, aspects that are going to differentiate the company. The company evaluated multiple locations, including Mexico and Bengaluru, before deciding on Hyderabad. “The talent pool here is extraordinary, with good technology background...” he said.

“Setting up a GCC in India was a strategic move to support Advance’s transformational journey by leveraging India’s talent powerhouse... we are committed to invest substantially in recruiting, retaining and developing top talent to drive growth and value across the company with an impetus on innovation,” he said in a release.

The Minister said the facility is the second largest office of the company outside the U.S. “You have made the right choice,” he said, urging Advance to be a part of the Telangana Mobility Valley project of State government in Vikarabad district.

Formula E in February

The State will be hosting the Formula E in February 2023. There are plans to also organise an Electric Vehicle summit coinciding with the event, Mr. Rao said.