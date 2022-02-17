Adivasi Kommu Koya artistes add zest to tribal fair

Their awe-inspiring performances highlight the glorious cultural heritage of aboriginal tribes

Koya tribal dancers performing the Kommu Koya dance at Medaram village in Mulugu district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Adding zest and vitality to the ongoing Sammakka Saralamma jathara at Medaram in Mulugu district, Adivasi artistes from the tribal hinterlands have been hogging the limelight with their awe-inspiring performance highlighting the glorious cultural heritage of the aboriginal tribes and their deep reverence for mother nature.

Clad in traditional green attire, symbolising green forests, a group of Kommu Koya artistes from Koyarangapuram in Aswaraopeta mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district caught the attention of the devotees near the altar, where hordes of people turned up to worship the tribal deities on the second day of the mega tribal fair on Thursday.

Male artistes, sporting traditional headgear with bison horns, were cynosure of all eyes en route their ceremonial procession to the altar.

Their pulsating traditional drum beats and rhythmic Kommu Koya dance extolling mother nature and the tribal deities filled the air with a spirit of exuberance.

Kommu Koya and other Adivasi distinct art forms spotlight the symbiotic relationship between Adivasis and mother nature, says Mallaiah, an artiste from Koyarangapuram village.

The unique music and dance traditions of indigenous tribes, handed down through generations, are associated with all important facets of everyday lives of Adivasis and the rich flora and fauna.

Thanks to the active encouragement of Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya, the members of our cultural troupes got an excellent opportunity to showcase our talent along with a host of other tribal artistes from various parts of the State at the ongoing Medaram jathara, he adds.

Two troupes of tribal artistes from Koyarangapuram and Timmampeta villages in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district are presently camping in Medaram to perform traditional Rela and Kommu Koya art forms, says Veeraswamy, Curator, Mini-Museum, ITDA, Bhadrachalam.

The mega tribal fair helps in buttressing efforts to preserve the ancient tribal art forms for posterity, he asserts.