Addressing rural health concerns

Hanumantha roa Collector in Grama Arogya Vedika programme at Narsapur village Jharasangham Mandal in Sangareddy District.

Hanumantha roa Collector in Grama Arogya Vedika programme at Narsapur village Jharasangham Mandal in Sangareddy District.

‘Grama Arogya Vedika’ launched in Sangareddy

To address health problems in rural areas, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao launched ‘Grama Arogya Vedika’ programme at Narsapur village in Jarasangam mandal on Tuesday.

“People are facing health problems due to lack of awareness. Our effort is to sensitise them to the use of toilets, maintaining sanitation, construction of soakpits, segregating garbage at source, establishing a dumpyard etc. Youth, public representatives and officials need to be involved in this programme,” said Mr Hanumantha Rao on the occasion.

“Health problems in villages must be addressed locally as all tests are being done free of cost at government hospitals,” he said, adding that the programme must be conducted once a month by the sarpanch with the involvement of women from self help groups (SHGs), Anganwadi teachers and local health workers.

The Collector directed district officials to visit each household to collect health profile of every individual. He also instructed them to identify children with malnutrition and low haemoglobin level and have them shifted to government hospital for treatment.

Sarpanch Sashirekha presided over Tuesday’s programme. A medical camp was held on the occasion.

