Actor Naresh accuses realtor of cheating

Tollywood actor Naresh recently approached Hyderabad Central Crime Station accusing a realtor of cheating his family to the tune of ₹ 10 crore.

Mr. Naresh informed the police that Lingam Srinivas of Key Stone Infra Private Limited took a hand loan of ₹ 7.5 crore from him and his family members, including maternal uncle Raghunath, around six years ago and failed to return the sum.

“Lingam Srinivas was the signing authority for Phoenix Group and through my uncle Raghunath, he took the hand loan and since then he is harassing us by not repaying the amount. We are supposed to get ₹ 10 crore from him,” Mr. Naresh said in a video here on Sunday.

When contacted, Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said that based on the complaint lodged by the actor, a case was registered and a probe is on.