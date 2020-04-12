Activists start WhatsApp group to help migrants

Abhishek Satinder is a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Along with five others, Abhishek came here in January to work as a painter while others are doing carpentry and other works, leaving their families at native places.

But the Janata Curfew on March 22 and the subsequent lockdown turned their life upside down, literally. They have been paying a rent of ₹ 9,000 for two rooms at Hafizpet. Presently the cash in hand has literally come down to almost zero and they are lacking rations.

This is one of the several cases which was referred to 99858 33725, a coronavirus lockdown Telangana helpline initiated by a group of individuals spread across the State on Wednesday

For all the 10 erstwhile districts they have formed WhatsApp groups to share information and chip in if required. Those active in the group are also making following up with the officials concerned in getting the rations or addressing other issues. They are also collecting the phone numbers of the needy and sharing it in the group so that any one interested can contact them and help them.

Eleven families from Hingoli district in Maharashtra had migrated at Lingupally village in Mirdoddi mandal and got stuck here. Some locals pooled money and extended them rations and vegetables on Friday.

“We have been receiving about 50 calls every day and majority of them are for rations. Many migrants have no ration cards and hence are unable to get the rations. The assistance of ₹ 500 per person along with 12 kg rice is yet to reach many people. We are tracing people lacking rations and trying to address the issues with the help of officials and locals,” B. Kondal Reddy, one of the organisers of the group told The Hindu. He said that they are trying to address the problems of migrants and those without ration cards.