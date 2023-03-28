HamberMenu
ACB traps police constable

March 28, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday trapped police constable Bhukya Rambabu, 34, attached to Aswapuram police station in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a man for doing an official favour. He allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe from the complainant B Jampanna, 26, a native of Yelakalagudem in Aswapuram mandal, for helping him in a criminal case registered against him at Aswapuram police station in 2020, ACB sources said. The ACB officials from Khammam booked the police constable on graft charges. Further investigation into the case is underway.

