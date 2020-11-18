A thousand hopes now put on hold

After orders were issued to keep on hold the registration and distribution of ₹10,000 financial aid to flood-affected families in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, many were left clueless and struggled to make sense of the sudden curbs.

A few people who had not been able to register for the relief on Tuesday returned to MeeSeva centres on Wednesday early morning.

Those looking for a centre did not have to search for too long as serpentine queues which spilled onto the main roads helped them figure out that it was a MeeSeva centre. Patience was a little hard to keep there. In fact, stray incidents of people manhandling each other were witnessed in Khairatabad and Kawadiguda. Police deployed on the spot had a tough time controlling them.

At the centre on Dharam Karam road, applicants waiting since morning constantly questioned police on why they are not being allowed inside. Some in the queue were seen carrying their toddlers and children while other family members stood at a distance. “I could not submit the form though I waited since Tuesday afternoon till late in the night. I came back to the MeeSeva centre at 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday and continued to wait. A friend of mine who submitted the form yesterday has received the relief amount,” said K. Balraj, a resident of Yosufguda.

Another elderly person who was found sitting on the steps beside the queue kept enquiring about the last date for receipt of the application forms.

Many of them were agitated when they were informed in the afternoon that the registration and distribution of the ₹10,000 relief amount has been kept on hold as per instructions of the Telangana State Election Commission to the State government as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect. GHMC elections are scheduled to be held on December 1.

Women waiting at the centre on Dharam Karam road entered into arguments with the police who tried to send them away. Even an hour after the announcement, people refused to leave the centres and said they would wait until the forms were submitted. At a few places, there were protests. After brief agitation, people left the centres.