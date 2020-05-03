A microwave steriliser to kill coronavirus

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology in Pune, a deemed university supported by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has developed a microwave steriliser named ATULYA to disintegrate COVID-19. The virus gets disintegrated by differential heating in the range of 56-60 degree Celsius.

It is cost-effective that can be operated in portable or fixed installations, and was tested for human/operator safety and has been found safe. Depending on size and shape of various objects, time of sterilisation is from 30 seconds to one minute. The approximate weight is three kg and it can be used for non-metallic objects only.