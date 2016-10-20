TS delegation visits Penang

A Telangana government delegation visited the State of Penang in Malaysia to forge relationships for industrial promotion and skill development.

An official release on three day-visit, which concluded on Wednesday, said the delegation, comprising Director Electronics Sujai Karampudi, TASK CEO Sujiv Nair and Joint Director Industries S Suresh met Deputy Chief Minister of Penang P. Ramaswamy.

During the discussion, Mr. Ramaswamy noted that the two States are complementary in nature. Penang has hardware industry and workforce, while Telangana has well-entrenched software industry. Thus, a collaborative exchange of skill and learnings would benefit both the States, the release quoted him saying.

The delegation also met officials of Penang Development Corporation, Penang Skills Development Centre (PSDC), Invest Penang, which is a promotion wing for industries, Penang Institute, a research institute for policy, Penang Science Café (electronic hardware maker space) and visited a few companies in the industrial clusters on the island, such as Qdos. The delegation sought PSDC’s cooperation to create hardware skilled workforce in Telangana and extended support to create software talent in Penang, the release said.