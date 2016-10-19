JCs to oversee Group-II exams

All Joint Collectors of the districts will oversee the conduct of the Group-II examination, being conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on November 11 and 13.

Reveiw meeting

The decision to involve the officers of the Joint Collector cadre was taken at a review meeting on Tuesday. The Group-II will be the biggest recruitment examination after the formation of Telangana with 7.89 lakh candidates testing their luck.

Since it is being conducted on a massive scale and that too after the formation of new districts, the government has decided to make the Joint Collectors responsible for the smooth conduct of the exam.

Highest number

The TSPSC Chairman, Ghanta Chakrapani said that among the applicants highest number of 1.15 lakh candidates are from Karimnagar district followed by Warangal (1.06 lakh) and Nalgonda (1.04 lakh). The lowest applicants are from Nizamabad (47,934). Out of the 7,89,985 total applicants 3,03235 are women. About 23,540 candidates are from other states. In the social groups, maximum are from BC-B category (1,85,202) followed by BC-D (1,60,247), SC (1,58,131), OC (1,11,523) and ST (72,095). The lowest are from the BC-C (5,529) category.