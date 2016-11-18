Conmen ask friends over for fraud

People making money through online frauds rarely encourage others to commit similar offences, let alone share their modus operandi.

But some Nigerians, involved in cyber crimes in India, are turning out to be different. They are not only willing to share their tactics of looting people online but persuading friends from their country to join them here to make fast bucks.

“Yes, that is true. Initially, we heard about it but there was no evidence. But this was confirmed after seeing a message being circulated by some Nigerians accused of involvement in online cheating,” a police officer from city Cyber Crimes wing told The Hindu . Though the police officer declined to show the text messages sent by the arrested Nigerians to his friends in Nigeria, he read out the gist over phone.

The messages were being sent by the accused Nigerians through WhatsApp to their friends. They suggested to their friends not to run after Europe or other rich countries like United States of America to become rich.

‘Come to India. It is easy and this country is rich’ they told their friends through the message. The arrested Nigerians, during interrogation, admitted to investigators that they meant it.

“According to them, it was not so difficult to lure people through online baits and make money in India. Sometimes, in a single offence, they made lakhs of rupees,” the investigator said. Apparently this prompted the accused to suggest to their friends that they can earn huge sums by luring people online with jobs abroad or lottery prize money.

These Nigerians even told their friends that, once tricking Indians to part with money, they can go back to Nigeria and buy luxurious villas with the money and live happily for the rest of life.