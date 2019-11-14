9,800 2BHK houses to be allotted by Feb.

Over 9,800 double bedroom housing units in the city, which are complete in all respects, will be allotted to beneficiaries by February next.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar said that most of the beneficiaries have been identified for the units, as over 7,500 of them have been constructed in situ in place of vacated slums. District collectors and Revenue officials are on the job of identifying the beneficiaries for the remaining units, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said at a press meet on Wednesday. Delivery process will begin for units constructed in vacant land too, from February-March next year.

In addition, 49,000 more units are almost complete except for some minor work, which will be ready for occupation by October next, the Commissioner said. There are units unoccupied yet in complexes built under JNNURM and VAMBAY housing schemes too, and efforts are on to allot them too.

After the drive to collect discarded material, the corporation is soon taking up another drive to collect construction debris from roads, he said.

Speaking of the sanitation crisis in city, he said garbage had piled up in the city since the festive season due to various reasons, and the process to clear it is still on. At one stage, transfer stations had to be shut down due to overflowing garbage. However, the daily collection, which went up to 8,200 tonnes from the usual 5,900 tonnes owing to the pending clearance, has now come down to 6,600 tonnes. Of the 18 transfer stations, 14 have been brought to zero, and efforts are on to clear the rest too. The aim is to allow three to four hours of daily ground exposure in transfer stations.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar also spoke about development of alternative roads to the major thoroughfares. Proposals worth ₹200 crore have been prepared to develop these roads by filling small gaps. The corporation is also carrying out repairs to the roads badly damaged during recent rains.