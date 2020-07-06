Hyderabad

94-year-old COVID survivor goes home

P. Vijayalakshmi, presumed to be Telangana’s oldest COVID survivor, with T. Prabhakar Reddy, nodal officer for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital.

P. Vijayalakshmi, presumed to be Telangana’s oldest COVID survivor, with T. Prabhakar Reddy, nodal officer for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital.   | Photo Credit: By arrangement

A 94-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital, was discharged on Monday after recovering.

P. Vijayalakshmi from Hyderabad is presumed to be the oldest COVID patient in the State to have recovered. However, officials said they can confirm the same only after cross-checking records.

She was admitted to the hospital on June 17 after developing mild symptoms such as cough and fever. “Though the patient initially had mild symptoms, she recovered in a few days. However, she was kept under observation for a few more days considering her age. She was discharged on Monday,” said T. Prabhakar Reddy, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the government hospital, which is the largest COVID isolation centre in the State.

