859 litres of liquor seized, 29 belt shops owners booked in Cyberabad on dry day

March 26, 2024 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) raided 29 belt shops within 23 police stations on Monday and seized 859 litres of liquor worth ₹9.43 lakh.  

This came on the day when Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty had announced a day-long ban on liquor shops on the account of Holi.  

As many as 29 belt shop owners were arrested who were operating without a valid permit and cases were filed under the Excise Act, a senior official informed.  

A substantial quantity, 241 litres, of liquor worth ₹1.54 lakh was seized from six belt shops in Shamshabad alone.  This was followed by Rajendranagar with 180.12 litres, Kadthal with 167.27 litres, Gachibowli with 75.5 litres, Dundigal with 40.99 litres and Medchal with 24.775 litres among others.  

