800-year-old Ganesha idol found on Hyderabad outskirts 

September 17, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The 800-year-old Ganesha idol found at Pedda Golconda village on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The 800-year-old Ganesha idol found at Pedda Golconda village on the outskirts of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An 800-year-old Ganesha idol has been found at Pedda Golconda village near Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad.

Historian S. Jaikishan, CEO of Pleach India Foundation E. Sivanagireddy, convener of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam Sriramoju Haragopal and co-convener G.V. Bhadra Girish saw the idol at Bhagirathi Sivalayam, Pedda Golconda village, Shamshabad Mandal.

They noticed that the Ganesha idol has only two hands holding Danta and Modaka, wearing simple ornaments and seated in Lalithasana representing Kalyani Chalukyan style that dates back to 12th century CE.

The team also noticed Umamaheswara and Nandi sculptures of the Kakatiya period (13th century CE) at the Anjaneya temple.

They appealed to villagers to remove the colours from the sculptures and set them up on proper pedestals to save them for posterity.

