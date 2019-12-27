A kick-off event of the 7th Young Innovators’ Programme of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, was conducted on Thursday.

More than 200 school students from the city and nearby districts had applied for the programme. Of them, 20-25 from classes 8-10 are selected. They will be familiarised with research methodologies and CCMB’s focus areas in life sciences.

The students selected this year will spend two weeks from December 31 to January 13 at CCMB. They will engage themselves in experiments and other activities that hone one’s observational and analytical skills, interactive sessions with scientists and understanding the different kinds of opportunities for researchers.

Director of CSIR-NGRI V.M. Tiwari delivered a lecture on “Sustaining water availability”.

CCMB director Rakesh Mishra said, “India is a country with the most number of youths. Given the right exposure and training, we aim to develop more scientists and innovators.”