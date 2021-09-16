638 TSWREIS students qualify for JEE Advanced exam this year

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has created a record with 638 students securing top marks and qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2021. Among them, 44 students secured above 90 percentile in JEE (Mains), and these children hail from the most disadvantaged and poor sections of the society with most parents involved in physical labour, said a press release on Thursday.

J. Gayatri, Social Welfare Residential Gowlidoddi College, who secured 96.1 percentile, said: “I lost my father at a young age and my mother works as a labourer. I am from a Scheduled Caste (SC) community from Parkala village, Hanamkonda (dist). My goal is to secure a seat in IIT and pursue computer science course. My ultimate aim is to become an IAS officer and serve poor people”.

Another topper is E Kavya, also from the same college who secured 97.2 percentile. “Thanks to the government for providing free coaching for a poor girl like me. My father is a farmer and could not have afforded exorbitant amounts for private coaching. My aim is to become an IAS officer. I will dedicate my life for the empowerment of poor women from marginalised communities. I belong to BC community”.

Since 2015, a total of 615 social welfare residential students secured seats in IITs and NITs proving that poverty is not an impediment to success, if dreams are nurtured and quality education is provided. “Entire credit goes to teachers for their commitment and working beyond call of duty in helping poor students achieve their dreams,” said secretary Ronald Rose.

While congratulating the toppers, he also thanked the government for launching coaching programs on par with the corporate coaching institutions, the release added.