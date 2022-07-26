₹410-cr. Manair riverfront project within one and a half years

Minister Kamalakar visits project site

Minister Kamalakar visits project site

Work on the ₹410-crore Manair River Front Development Project at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Karimnagar will be completed in an expeditious manner within one and a half years to turn the scenic spot into a major tourism hub, said Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar.

He was speaking after visiting the site earmarked for the ambitious project at the LMD here on Tuesday.

Representatives of an Australian company, known for creating unique light experiences in various cities across the world, and a reputed Indian firm with expertise in lighting technology and electrical engineering of bridges, accompanied the Minister to the site. Collector R V Karnan and others were present.

Earlier, members of the delegation comprising experts gave a PowerPoint presentation at a meeting held in the Collectorate.

Stating that civil works on the prestigious project were slowed down due to recent heavy rains, the Minister said the project would be completed within stipulated time.

An amount of ₹100 crore had already been allocated for various works to boost tourism under the project, he said, adding that a water fountain, laser show and an amphitheatre would be the striking features of the ambitious river front project.

He called upon representatives of the firms to complete the survey, identify suitable locations and prepare a detailed project report for the water fountain and the laser show, the two key components of the project, soon. Tenders would be floated to take up these works within six months.