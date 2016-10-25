40% of those trapped by She Teams in 18-20 age bracket

HYDERABAD: About 41 per cent of those arrested by the She Teams in the city were youngsters in the age group of 18 to 20 years, show statistics from the city police. Of the remaining total, 23 per cent were minors, 35 per cent were aged between 21 and 40 years, 0.67 per cent were aged 41 and 50 years and about 0.33 per cent were over 55 years.

Of the total 2,362 complaints made to the She Teams since its inception two years ago in October 2014, 1217 came from 100 (police control), 322 from Facebook, 183 from email, 421 direct complaints, 44 Hawk eye (Mobile Application) and 175 from Whatsapp. The details were provided by Swati Lakra, Additional Commissioner of police (Crimes and SIT), at a press conference on Monday, on completing two years of the She Teams.

So far, 799 persons were caught red-handed harassing girls by She Teams officials who were on patrol. Of the total, 222 were minors and the rest were above 18 years of age, said Ms. Lakra. The highest offence reported was stalking women at 39 per cent, while 29 per cent of the cases reported were of phone harassment and and another 21 per cent of complaints were for passing lewd complaints by men, showed the statistics. Other types of offences were harassment through social media, sending photos, videos to the mobile, phones, taking photos without the knowledge of the victim, and others. So far, 1897 petty cases have been booked by She Teams officials, said Ms. Lakra. Forty one persons have been jailed, 242 persons have been fined and 392 persons were warned and let off.

Based on the work so far, 67 per cent of people are aware of the work done by She Teams even in areas where awareness is low, said Ms. Lakra. A topic about the initiative has also been introduced into the Intermediate curriculum to inform students about the concept of respecting women. For complainants, their names are also not revealed by the police.