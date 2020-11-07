Hyderabad

4 pub managements booked

Four pub managements booked

Management of four pubs was booked by the Jubilee Hills police on Saturday for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

Following complaints that the management allowed large gatherings on their premises and failed to adhere to the pandemic guidelines, the Commissioner’s Task Force (West zone) team raided the premises.

The officials found that the pubs opened dance floors for consumers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 11:28:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/4-pub-managements-booked/article33049341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY