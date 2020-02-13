Hyderabad

35 link roads to be developed under SRDP

A total of 35 link roads are being developed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) along with flyovers and elevated expressways on various stretches.

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar said this at a coordination meeting held with Revenue and Police department officials here on Thursday.

The purpose of the link roads was to connect the already existing road stretches, in order to develop alternative roads.

Besides, 350 kilometres of new BT roads were being planned on the city peripheries, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said, at the meeting organised to familiarise the officers who assumed their newly assigned roles with the functioning of the city.

A total of 709 kilometres of roads were handed over to various agencies for private maintenance, he said. He also touched upon the LED streetlights, and modernisation of traffic signals, besides multi-level parking.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad District Collector Shweta Mohanty too spoke at the meeting. Zonal Commissioners and Additional Commissioners of Police too were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 10:01:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/35-link-roads-to-be-developed-under-srdp/article30813044.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY