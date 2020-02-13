35 link roads to be developed under SRDP

A total of 35 link roads are being developed as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) along with flyovers and elevated expressways on various stretches.

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar said this at a coordination meeting held with Revenue and Police department officials here on Thursday.

The purpose of the link roads was to connect the already existing road stretches, in order to develop alternative roads.

Besides, 350 kilometres of new BT roads were being planned on the city peripheries, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said, at the meeting organised to familiarise the officers who assumed their newly assigned roles with the functioning of the city.

A total of 709 kilometres of roads were handed over to various agencies for private maintenance, he said. He also touched upon the LED streetlights, and modernisation of traffic signals, besides multi-level parking.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad District Collector Shweta Mohanty too spoke at the meeting. Zonal Commissioners and Additional Commissioners of Police too were present.