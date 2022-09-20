31 students of Kagaznagar minority residential school fall ill

As many as 31 students of the minority residential school/junior college of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Society (TMREIS) at Kagaznagar in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district were taken ill after eating food at their college-attached hostel mess on Monday night.

Some of the students complained of vomiting and stomach cramps soon after having dinner, sources said.

They were taken to a local hospital and kept under medical observation for a few hours. All of them were subsequently discharged from the hospital, sources added.

As the news spread, activists of various student organisations gathered at the entrance of the residential school on Tuesday morning and staged a dharna demanding action against the staff concerned allegedly responsible for the suspected food poisoning incident.

Some of the aggrieved students complained that they were being served sub-standard food at the hostel mess and sought urgent steps to ensure supply of quality food to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Officials concerned visited the TMREIS’s residential educational institution on Tuesday afternoon and inquired about the incident.

They reportedly checked the quality of food and hygiene standards at the hostel mess.