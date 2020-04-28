₹307 crore sanctioned under NREGA

The State government has released ₹307.5 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development issued an order giving administrative sanction for spending the amount to the Commissioner, Rural Development.

The Finance department had earlier issued a Budget Release Order for the amount to meet expenditure under the NREGA scheme .

The amount is for meeting the expenditure on material component for development works taken up under various government programmes like Palle Pragathi and Haritha Haram.